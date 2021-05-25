Stratford AFC: Division two team secure back to back wins in weekend fixtures

McDonald Real Estate Stratford AFC division two player Zac Dodunski keeping an eye on the ball. Photo/ Supplied

The last game of the weekend for McDonald Real Estate Stratford AFC was an excellent match from the division two team.

The team collected back to back wins for the first time in a long while. Second place FC Western fielded their usual quality but the Stratford team were up to the task starting strong creating early opportunities, with Luke Snellgrove and Brent Watkins converting two of these.

Zac Dodunski added the third and final goal of the fixture around the 30 minute mark. Defence was key to the day and Baylie Bright continuing to show his excellence. Man of the match plaudits went to shot stopper Paul Digby who collected his first clean sheet for the year.

The first division team started well, going 2-nil up early through new transfer Luke Snellgrove. Sadly the match was a real game of two halves with the Rangers collecting four second half goals.

The Honda Hub Under 18s hosted Francis Douglas Lasallians and stuttered to a 7-nil loss. Cacia Triggs player of the day.

The Honda Hub Under 15s started disappointingly slow conceding throughout the first half to be out of touch of the NPBHS side they were playing. A much improved second half performance was a truer reflection of their ability. Final score 8-2 with player of the day being Josh Savage.