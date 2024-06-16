Tungsten Legal Women's Tayte Hancock controls the ball.

Stratford Football: McDonald Real Estate Stratford AFC had goals galore in their weekend games.

The Tungsten Legal Women made it three wins in a row, beating Woodleigh 11-0 to reach the final of the Duchess Plate. The scoresheet: an own goal, Olivia Bright two, Arna Bright two, and an amazing six to Player of the Day Tayte Hancock, who is proving a real poacher in front of goal.

The McDonald Real Estate First team lost 10-3 to Kaponga; goals to Zac Dodunski and Jamie Pretty, two.

The Reserves found themselves down 5-0 at halftime to Inglewood, but a second-half rally saw them draw six-all at full time. Goals to Jamie Pretty, four, Brent Watkins and Brody Savage.

Strathmore Golf Club: With only three finals being played on Sunday, there was a small but elite turnout. Pete and James Smithson contested the senior final, with James taking the title via some spectacular golf despite the horrid conditions.

Ned Needham and Richard Pratt battled it out for the junior men, with steady Neddy taking the win. Pip McBride couldn’t do a thing wrong and she took the intermediate ladies’ final from Loop Lourie. Many thanks to the umpires on the day and to Rocky for having the greens looking good.

On Friday, June 21 the Animal Health Tournament takes place. The tournament is Ambrose format, with interested people able to register a team by calling Tippy on 027 942 3647.