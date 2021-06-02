Steve 'Coach' McKean memory honoured with launch of new fund

Rachel McKean (left), Byron Vaetoe (personal friend and mentored by Coach) and Naomi McKean at the Taranaki Steelformers Mountainairs tribute basketball game for Steve 'Coach' McKean.

In recognition of the impact Coach has had, not only in basketball, but all sports in Taranaki, Rachel and Naomi McKean have partnered up with the Taranaki Foundation to establish a sports endowment fund.

The aim of the fund is creating a lasting legacy for young elite athletes across the region.

"Our larger-than-life husband and father, Steve "Coach" McKean was an instrumental and avid supporter of budding Taranaki sportspeople. In his memory we encourage those who are able to donate to The "Coach" McKean Fund which will support promising young athletes."

Coach was the Patron for Basketball Taranaki, a role that saw him work closely with the Board, Coaches, Players and Administrators.

Friend and Basketball Taranaki Board Member, Kevin Fenwick says: Coach loved basketball.

"He loved opening doors for our youth to be involved in sport. I can't think of a more wonderful tribute to ensure his legacy lives on for generations to come".

The purpose of this fund will be to help support young Taranaki sportspeople reach their sporting goals through the "Future Champions" Programme at Sport Taranaki and by supporting promising young elite athletes in the broader community.

Sport Taranaki CEO Michael Carr says 'Coach' was at the heart of Taranaki sport for decades, encouraging and inspiring young people across the region as a mentor, secondary school sports co-ordinator and regional sports director, as well as a high-profile basketball coach.

His commitment to Taranaki sport still burned bright in recent times and he remained an influential figure in Taranaki.

"He brought so much energy and passion with him. He was 'basketball man' who went well beyond basketball and was relevant across all codes. He was respected wherever he went and still carried on inspiring people after decades in the community."

"The Taranaki Foundation is honoured that Rachel and Naomi McKean have chosen to work with the Foundation to support the causes that Coach cared about so deeply and to be able to carry on Coach's legacy", says Taranaki Foundation chief executive, Josh Hickford.

To find out more about contributing to this fund, contact Taranaki Foundation chief executive Josh Hickford on 027 462 1412 or visit here