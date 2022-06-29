Stephen Perofeta has recommitted to the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls. Photo / TRFU

Stephen Perofeta has recommitted to the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls.

For the next three Bunnings NPC seasons, Stephen will be wearing the amber and black jersey.

The 25-year-old newly-selected All Blacks back has extended his contract with Taranaki Rugby and the Blues until the end of 2024.

The Clifton playmaker had a stellar 2021 Yarrows Taranaki Bulls season which saw him play his 50th match for the Amber and Blacks.

Stephen, a Taranaki Academy graduate, was a key performer in the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls' unbeaten Bunnings NPC campaign. He scored 172 points and drove his team around the paddock.

His 2021 season was recognised when he was awarded the Duane Monkley Medal as last year's Bunnings NPC player of the year as well as claiming the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls player of the year award.

He was one of the stars of the recent 2022 Super Rugby Pacific season for the Blues, voted players' player of the year and back of the year. He was the equal top scorer of the competition with 129 points and played in 14 matches.

Taranaki Rugby chief executive officer Mike Sandle says the organisation was pleased that Stephen will extend his stay with Taranaki Rugby.

"We are delighted to welcome Stephen back to the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls after an impressive season with the Blues where his form was rewarded with a well-deserved selection in the All Blacks. We are extremely proud of all of our All Blacks and we look forward to any opportunity for Stephen to pull on the amber and black jersey."

Yarrows Taranaki Bulls head coach Neil Barnes was thrilled to have Stephen sign on until the end of 2024.

"Stephen was a massive part of our success last season, he works hard, is unbelievably talented, but very humble. Let's hope he gets to express himself in both the All Blacks and Yarrows Taranaki Bulls in the future, as I'm sure his family and supporters from both Whanganui and Taranaki, will be wishing him well in his endeavours over the next few months. Exciting times for such a deserving person."