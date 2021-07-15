State Highway 43: Upcoming work for the Forgotten World Highway

Winter works are taking place on State Highway 43. Photo/ Andrew Warner

The summer construction season may be over, but Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says locals and motorists can expect to see a lot of activity on the iconic Forgotten World Highway (State Highway 43) during winter.

Director of regional relationships Linda Stewart says winter works funded through the regional package of the NZ Upgrade Programme include tree felling and the installation of new signage to improve safety.

"Signs will also be installed near the entrance to the Moki Tunnel in the coming weeks advising motorists to watch for cyclists."

Work to replace a damaged culvert at Manawawiri Toko, east of Stratford, which got under way last month, will also continue through the winter.

In addition to physical works, design and investigations will be carried out for projects starting construction in summer, including roadside safety barriers and a new two-lane bridge at Kahouri.

She says the Forgotten World Highway is one of New Zealand's iconic back country journeys and an important link for local communities, farms, businesses and visitors.

"Improvements funded through the regional package of the NZ Upgrade Programme aim to bring more tourism to the region and improve safety and reliability of the route for locals and visitors."

Stratford district mayor Neil Volzke says he's pleased to see this work continuing over the winter months.

"It is a bonus that it's being done outside the normal season for road works, allowing for steady progress to be made on the SH43 improvements."

Work to replace a damaged culvert with a new two-lane bridge at Pohokura was recently completed, reinstating the road to two lanes.

Design and consenting work for sealing the 12km stretch of road through Tangarakau Gorge is ongoing.