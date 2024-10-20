A temporary speed restriction is in place on the Burgess Park section of SH3.

Work on rebuilding and resealing a section of State Highway 3 at Burgess Park south of New Plymouth has been completed ahead of schedule.

As of noon on Friday, October 18, the section of road was back to two lanes, albeit still under temporary speed restrictions, said Liesl Dawson, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency system manager for Taranaki.

The road had been down to single-lane travel, with the road closed to motorists heading south between midnight and noon, and northbound motorists from noon to midnight daily, since work began on Monday, September 16.

Dawson said roading crews had sealed all three lanes of the nearly 2km long site, and the road was now open in both directions. She said the road still needs to be swept and line-marked. This work will take place during off-peak hours and the passing lane won’t be reinstated until all line-marking is completed.

“We’ve worked as quickly, and safely, as possible to get this open ahead of schedule. Rebuilding the road improves the longevity of the network, the resilience and ultimately the safety and efficiency for all road users.