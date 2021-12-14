StartUp Weekend Taranaki: Programme to sort and prioritise feedback wins

StartUp Weekend Taranaki took place virtually this year. Photo/ Supplied

A program that integrates different sets of feedback and prioritises prompts is the winning idea of Startup Weekend Taranaki 2021.

Startup Weekend, which ran virtually this month, is an event designed for entrepreneurs who want feedback on an idea, a co-founder, funders or other support.

Ritambara (Rita) Chitnis, from New Plymouth, presented the initial pitch for BoxStream, the winning idea, at the start of the weekend.

"Viet Nguyen, Helen Flitcroft and Marie Rutten joined my team."

Rita works as a product manager and says she came up with the idea to help sort feedback and then get prompts on what needs to be focused on.

"There is an opening in the market for an idea like this. It makes things easier by sorting feedback and allows people to know what actions they need to take regarding the feedback."

Rita says having the winning idea gave her the validation and confidence to continue with BoxStream.

"It was the first time I took part and having such positive feedback gave me the belief and motivation to do this. My team members were great throughout the process. The event was very well organised."

Viet says he joined the team as the idea for BoxStream resonated with him.

"It fits in with an idea that I had. I found the process to be beneficial and I'd encourage anyone to take part in it."

Viet, from Auckland, enjoyed his first StartUp Weekend.

"The initial challenge was learning how to use the programmes but once that was sorted it all went well."

Marie, from New Plymouth, says the idea also resonated with her.

"My idea was on feedback, and Viet's idea was on integrating data, and Helen had great experience and ideas as well. It worked really well. We all shared our ideas and realised we'd be an awesome team. We all had a lot of different skills which complemented each other."

Helen, who took part in last year's event, says the online experience was different but beneficial.

"We used a range of platforms including Slack, Airmeet, and Miro. It's great to meet like-minded people and build connections."

She says the team worked well together.

"It was such a magical team and winning the event is phenomenal."

Second place went to Done. Their pitch involved providing ready-to-make crockpot meals. Third place was won by Be-engaged, a platform to support new managers with human resources.