Startup Weekend Taranaki 2021 event dates changed

2020 mentor Bryce Turner, WITT, and participant Milli Kumar, at Startup Weekend Hawera. Photo/ Supplied

Startup Weekend Taranaki will now take place from Friday, November 12 to Sunday, November 14 at Manifold Coworking Space, New Plymouth.

"We've made this decision due to the recent NZ Covid-19 outbreak and the country's current level 4 lockdown status," says Graham Nelson, co-founder and lead organiser.

"This event runs best in a level 1 environment, and we are just 2.5 weeks from the original event dates [September 10-12] The good news is, our event is still going ahead and we're certain it is going to be fantastic."

Co-lead organiser Katherine Blaney agrees.

"We take participant wellbeing and safety very seriously so we're confident we've made the right decision.

"Moving out the dates makes us a lot more confident that the current outbreak will be under control while we continue to adhere to the best public health advice around event hosting."

Startup Weekend Taranaki is an event which brings designers, developers and problem-solvers together to share ideas, form teams and launch startups. They have a chance to learn how to think, work and build like a startup - in 54 hours.

The five previous Taranaki Startup Weekends have been very successful and have contributed significantly to the development of Taranaki's startup and innovation community—several companies have launched locally because of it.

A study of our November 2020 Hāwera event found that attendees were 40 per cent more likely to start a business after taking part. And it boosted their entrepreneurial mindset by nearly 15 per cent in just a weekend.

All meals and snacks are provided throughout the weekend.

We recommend you bring either a laptop or a tablet for the weekend, wifi will be provided.

Visit our website to find out more: https://www.startuptaranaki.nz/startup-weekend.