The stand-out performers of the 2021/ 2022 Taranaki Cricket Association season have been recognised. Photo/ Supplied

The stars of the Good Home Taranaki Cricket's 2021/22 season have been honoured at the Taranaki Cricket Association's (TCA) annual premier and representative prizegiving.

The Alpha Sports Premier Cricket Awards for club performances went to New Plymouth Marist United players Dean Robinson (batting) and Ryan Watson (bowling).

Other awards were scooped by Maree Heal (women's player's player) and Philip Barraclough (men's player's player), and Jordan Gard (men's emerging player) and Caitlin Marshall (women's most improved player).

In the absence of TCA chairman John McElroy, board member Ian Snook made the presentations, and he paid tribute to all the winners for their achievements over the past season.

"It's a wonderful occasion to be able to look back and acknowledge these top performers who have done their team and province proud. There are exciting times ahead for Taranaki Cricket, with the calibre of players we have, I know we'll be continuing to grow our young athletes and I look forward to sharing their success and achievements in the years ahead."

A tribute was also expressed to the outgoing Travis Stewart and Kurt Leuthart and a welcome to new general manager Ryan Evans.

"The work done by Travis over the past 15 years can't be understated, and he leaves an organisation in good heart and well-positioned for the future. We wish Travis and Kurt all the very best for their next steps."

Top honours on the evening: Les Jones Cup (The Good Home Taranaki men's batting): Sebastian Lauderdale-Smith, Parkinson Memorial Trophy (men's bowling): Ryan Watson, Sportswoman of the Year (New Plymouth Physiotherapy Taranaki women's): Kate Baxter, Hurley Family Trophy (women's batting): Maree Heal, and the Angela Buckland Trophy (women's bowling): Kate Baxter.