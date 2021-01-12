St Patrick's School Kaponga: Plans under way for centennial celebration

From left, teacher Shannon Gorrie, St Patrick's School Kaponga pupils and principal Rose Kelbrick.

Plans are under way for the St Patrick's School Kaponga centennial celebration, says principal Rose Kelbrick.

In 2022, the school is celebrating 100 years of history.

"It's very exciting. We've had a lot of interest in the wider community."

The school opened in 1922 with a roll of 50 pupils.

"The opening was a special day for the Catholics of Kaponga. Archbishop Redwood and nine visiting priests came for the occasion. The ceremony began with a Missa Canata officiated by parish priest Father Nicolas Moore and Monsignor Power of Hāwera.

"After Holy Mass a procession was formed, headed by the cross-bearer and two acolytes, followed by the school children. When the ceremony of the blessing and opening was over, the pupils gave a short concert in the school," Rose says

The centennial, taking place Waitangi weekend in 2022, will be a chance for old school friends to catch up, she says.

"It's an opportunity to get together, share stories and reminisce on old schooling days. So far we have organised that there will be a formal dinner and a Mass."

St Patrick's Kaponga is a Catholic school with a role of 18 pupils.

"We attend a Mass every week. We have a close relationship with the parish community."

The school is split into junior and senior syndicates.

"We have two teachers, myself and Shannon Gorrie who teach the students to their levels. We are a small school with a family feel, our senior students look after the younger ones. As they are small classrooms, there is more time to cater to individual needs."

The school is also environmentally focused, says Rose.

"We are currently working on the gully project which is cleaning up an area outside to be used as an outdoor classroom. Our senior students also trap possums."

Rose says people attending the centennial will be interested in some of the changes at the school.

"It will be interesting for them to see how each student has a laptop donated to us. Another interesting thing is some of the students would have rode a horse to school and now a field at the school is used to grow hay for school fundraisers."

She says school enrolment is now open.

"We also have places available for non-Catholic students."

■ To register or for more information about the centennial visit the St Patrick's School Kaponga Centennial Facebook page.