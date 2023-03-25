St Patrick's School Inglewood pupils wore mismatched socks on March 21, World Down Syndrome Day. Photo/ Supplied

St Patrick’s School Inglewood pupils wore colourful mismatched socks to celebrate diversity for World Down Syndrome Day.

Since 2007 March 21 has been recognised as World Down Syndrome Day, marked to create awareness about Down syndrome.

School principal Rachael Gibbons says on Tuesday, March 21, the school had the theme of lots of socks, encouraging all of the pupils and staff to wear mismatched socks as a way of celebrating diversity for World Down Syndrome Day.

“Lots of socks is a celebration of everything that makes us different yet the same. Everyone came to school in their mismatched socks. It was heartwarming to see everyone banding together to celebrate uniqueness and diversity.”