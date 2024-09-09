“They’re quite close to us, so it’s good to build that connection. Some of the 4-year-olds from there will be joining us next year, so it’s a way to build relationships and introduce them to the school.”
Baylis said the day was fun for everyone, with the parents also invited to take part.
“It’s always good to get the community involved. At the end of the event, we had a race where the pupils could run with their parents and caregivers.”
Tessa Komene, 10, came first in her age division.
“I was really happy to come first. I came first a couple of years ago, so it’s cool to do it again.”
Classmate Adwaitha Jayakrshnan, also 10, said she enjoyed the colour run.
“It was so fun. I liked running through all the colourful clouds.”
Oliva Saunders, 10, also enjoyed the day.
“My favourite part was when I got to throw colours on everyone.”