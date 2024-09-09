Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Stratford Press

St Patrick’s School Inglewood awash with vibrant tones for colour run

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Stratford Press·
2 mins to read
St Patrick's School Inglewood staff, pupils and their families dash from the front line at the school's colour run.

St Patrick's School Inglewood staff, pupils and their families dash from the front line at the school's colour run.

St Patrick’s School Inglewood pupils ran the rainbow on Friday with a fun school-wide colour run in the afternoon.

Principal April Baylis said the event was a fun and colourful way to keep active.

“It’s how we can encourage everyone to keep fit and active in a fun way.”

She said the school has swapped its traditional cross-country event with a more colourful version for the past three years.

“I understand that not everyone enjoys cross-country, so this is a way to make it more fun for the pupils.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

She said the day still provides the cross-country experience, but with an added pop of colour.

“It allows our competitive students to compete and also makes sure that everyone is involved and having fun.”

Tamariki from Inglewood Community Childcare also took part, she said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“They’re quite close to us, so it’s good to build that connection. Some of the 4-year-olds from there will be joining us next year, so it’s a way to build relationships and introduce them to the school.”

St Patrick's School Inglewood pupils Adwaitha Jayakrshnan and Tessa Komene, both 10, were all smiles after their school's colour run. Photo / Alyssa Smith
St Patrick's School Inglewood pupils Adwaitha Jayakrshnan and Tessa Komene, both 10, were all smiles after their school's colour run. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Baylis said the day was fun for everyone, with the parents also invited to take part.

“It’s always good to get the community involved. At the end of the event, we had a race where the pupils could run with their parents and caregivers.”

Tessa Komene, 10, came first in her age division.

“I was really happy to come first. I came first a couple of years ago, so it’s cool to do it again.”

St Patrick's School Inglewood pupil Olivia Saunders, 10, said the colour run was fun. Photo / Alyssa Smith
St Patrick's School Inglewood pupil Olivia Saunders, 10, said the colour run was fun. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Classmate Adwaitha Jayakrshnan, also 10, said she enjoyed the colour run.

“It was so fun. I liked running through all the colourful clouds.”

Oliva Saunders, 10, also enjoyed the day.

“My favourite part was when I got to throw colours on everyone.”

She said the colour run was “the best day ever”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“I had so much fun.”

Save

Latest from Stratford Press

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Stratford Press