She said the day still provides the cross-country experience, but with an added pop of colour.

“It allows our competitive students to compete and also makes sure that everyone is involved and having fun.”

Tamariki from Inglewood Community Childcare also took part, she said.

“They’re quite close to us, so it’s good to build that connection. Some of the 4-year-olds from there will be joining us next year, so it’s a way to build relationships and introduce them to the school.”

St Patrick's School Inglewood pupils Adwaitha Jayakrshnan and Tessa Komene, both 10, were all smiles after their school's colour run. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Baylis said the day was fun for everyone, with the parents also invited to take part.

“It’s always good to get the community involved. At the end of the event, we had a race where the pupils could run with their parents and caregivers.”

Tessa Komene, 10, came first in her age division.

“I was really happy to come first. I came first a couple of years ago, so it’s cool to do it again.”

St Patrick's School Inglewood pupil Olivia Saunders, 10, said the colour run was fun. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Classmate Adwaitha Jayakrshnan, also 10, said she enjoyed the colour run.

“It was so fun. I liked running through all the colourful clouds.”

Oliva Saunders, 10, also enjoyed the day.

“My favourite part was when I got to throw colours on everyone.”

She said the colour run was “the best day ever”.

“I had so much fun.”