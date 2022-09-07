St Joseph's School Stratford is celebrating its 125th birthday next year. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

As former pupils of St Joseph's School Stratford walk the school hallways next year, they'll be able to look at the new and reflect on the past.

Next year the school is celebrating its 125th birthday with a jubilee event.

Jubilee committee member Tania Booker says plans are under way for the celebration to take place in March.

"Registrations are now open for the event. These can be done online or by calling into the school's office."

While registrations have initially been slow, Tania says she expects them to pick up and encourages people to get in quick.

"We expect to receive more in the coming weeks."

As well as celebrating the school's birthday, she says the Jubilee event is a chance for people to see how the school has changed.

The modernisation project was completed last year when the new school hall was completed.

Tania says the school has changed dramatically over the years.

"We can't wait to show off our new school. It may look slightly different from what people remember. The entire school has been rebuilt with the old buildings being removed. The only original part of the school is the caretaker shed, which is due to be demolished very shortly."

The celebration will begin with decade photos in the morning.

"This will be to capture all of the age groups that attend the celebration. The school will be open so all past students, staff members, and families will have the chance to have a look around the new school. There will be a light finger-food lunch provided."

The event will continue with a dinner and a dance at the War Memorial Hall.

On Sunday, a Mass service will take place at the Immaculate Conception Parish in Stratford, she says.

"We can't wait to welcome past pupils, staff, and families into the school."

The Details:

What: St Joseph's School Stratford 125th jubilee

When: March 18-March 19

Where: 10am, decade photos St Joseph's School Stratford school hall, a light finger-food lunch, and then dinner and dance, 5pm, War Memorial Hall. March 19: Mass service at Immaculate Conception Parish.

Registrations: Open now with a $25 deposit. The entire cost is $50. To register, call in to the school office or click here

For more information, contact Tania Booker admin@stjosephs-stratford.school.nz