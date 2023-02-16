Taranaki Cricket Association director of cricket Chris Coombe presenting Bailee Egan-Gray, 12, with the grant. Photo / Supplied

A St Joseph’s School Stratford pupil is the first female recipient of the Will Young Trust grant.

Will Young, of New Plymouth, is a batsman for the New Zealand cricket team. He set up a trust to help youth cricket in Taranaki. As a contracted player of New Zealand Cricket, he decided to donate a portion of his retainer to the trust. Applicants can apply for the grant to help with the costs associated with playing cricket.

Bailee Egan-Gray, 12, has been playing cricket since she was in Year 3.

“I first started playing for the Superstar Academy.”

Since she was in Year 6, she has been playing for Taranaki representative teams. She plays the Stratford Cricket Club, Taranaki Year 7 and 8 and Year 9 and 10 girls teams.

Bailee was also the player of the day at last year’s Kate Ebrahim Year 7 and 8 Girls Trophy Festival Day. Her success has been recognised, with Bailee being the first female recipient to receive the Will Young Cricket Trust grant.

“I feel very proud to receive it. I received sponsorship to help with the costs of playing in the Taranki Year 9 and 10 cricket team.”

Bailee enjoys a lot of things about cricket, especially how there is always something different to do.

“There’s a lot of things you can work on like your bowling, batting and fielding. There are a whole lot of different techniques. I think my favourite thing would have to be the sound of the wickets hitting the middle stumps.”



