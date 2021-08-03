St Joseph's Grandparents Day: Pupils spend time with family members at school

Sophia Oliver, 7, with her mum Stacey Oliver (left) and nana Linley MacDonald.

St Joseph's School Stratford had their annual Grandparents Day on Friday.

The pupils showed their family members their schoolwork and classroom, and took them around the school for a tour.

Sophia Oliver, 7, had her mum Stacey Oliver and nana Linley MacDonald with her for the day.

Sophia says she enjoys Grandparents Day.

"I get to show Mum and Nana what I do at school and show them all the work I do. I really like when they come to see me at school."

During interval Sophia used the cornhole board and cornhole bags to play a game with her mum and nana.

"I played against Mum and Nana. You have to throw the cornhole bags through the holes. I had a lot of fun."

Linley says she and Stacey have attended the Grandparents Day since Sophia started at the school.

"It's great to see what she gets up to and be able to spend the day with her at school."