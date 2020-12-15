St John cadets: Volunteer Maree Millar enjoys helping others

Maree Millar with her scrapbook containing memories from her time with St John.

Maree Millar joined the St John cadets 47 years ago because she liked helping people.

Now, she has come full circle and is teaching other cadets how they can help others.

Maree joined St John cadets in 1973.

"I lived in Tauramanui at the time. I had been in hospital with a broken hip and my mother asked me if I wanted to go to Girl Guides or join St John with my brother. I decided to go with St John. I had always wanted to go nursing. The first badge I earned was home nursing."

She says her whole family was involved with St John.

"My mother was a hospitaller, my father was in the association, and my sister was also a cadet."

Maree spent some years working at Marire rest home in Stratford.

"St John gave me some of the needed skills to do so. I also had training at the rest home."

In 1982, Maree earned the Grand Prior badge and the 1000-hour community service badge.

"To receive my Grand Prior I completed the home nursing and first-aid badges, which are compulsory. I also earned my hobby, fire safety, road safety, Māoritanga, 200, 500, 800, and 1000 community services badges, religious studies, history of the order, handi-person, citizenship, and animal care badges. I earned my 27-year service medal in 2011."

Maree left Tauramanui to go to Hamilton where she joined the St John Adult division. She moved to Stratford in 1984 where she was also part of the adult division.

"I would provide first aid for the community and different events such as stock car meets."

Maree enjoys helping people.

"St John taught me valuable skills so I can be there for people who need help."

In 2017 Maree became a youth leader for the Stratford division.

"I teach the penguins who are 6 to 8 years old. I help them through their badge work. We just finished the first-aid badge. I enjoy teaching them their badges. I'm helping them so they can one day help others."

■ St John provides emergency ambulance services to 90 per cent of New Zealanders and covers 97 per cent of the country's geographical area.

St John has three volunteers for every paid staff member, and 40 per cent of paid staff also volunteer. More than 8000 dedicated people give their time to support the emergency ambulance service and the St John community health initiatives.