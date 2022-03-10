The St Andrew's Op Shop clothing bin was broken into. Photo/ Supplied

Stratford Op Shop volunteers are left feeling disappointed after their clothing bin was broken into.

St Andrew's Op Shop volunteer Penny Gavan says the op shop is there to help people.

"What they've done is disappointing especially since if they came and asked for help or to have a chat, we would've talked to them and helped with no judgement."

St Andrew's Church minister John Mattock says he has fixed the bin and it is completely operational again.

"Instead of stealing, all people need to do is ask for help. A lot of people have lost their jobs and feel embarrassed to approach us and have a chat but they can come in and have a talk with no judgment. We're always here to talk. There is no need to steal."

Penny says the bin was created by former Stratford Primary School pupils.

"Although those boys are older they still come up to me and chat about making the bin. They have a sense of pride in it."

She says the shop is going well, with bric-a-brac flying off the shelves.

"We need some more bric-a-brac, especially pots, pans and household items."

Penny says they are working on their next project to help seven schools around the district.

"We're here to help the children. We're trying to source picnic tables for the schools so pupils have an outside learning space."

She says the op shop is a welcoming space, with plenty of room for shoppers to remain socially distanced.

"The people feel welcomed here and have a sense of belonging which is important for us."