Joe Kuriger and his son Josh picking up one of the tables for St Joseph's School Stratford. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A donation from St Andrew's Op Shop has given pupils extra seats to sit outside.

Reverend John Mattock says the op shop is donating 10 picnic tables, with three going to Stratford Primary and the other primary schools in the district getting one each.

"As Stratford Primary School has a larger school roll we thought this was a fair way as now more kids have the chance to enjoy these picnic tables."

The picnic tables were transported from Auckland on Thursday. Photo/ Supplied

He says the funds raised at the St Andrew's Op Shop go straight back to helping the community.

"God blesses us as we bless our community. Earlier this month we had a free day, where everything in our shop was free. We cleared out all the summer stock and the next day we put out winter stock. We raised a record amount of money."

A truck driver delivered the tables from Auckland on Thursday.

"We had tried to get these made locally but with the wood shortage, we had to get them made in Auckland. Breswa Outdoor Furniture made these tables. We really like them, they look amazing."