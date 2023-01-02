A Replay sports bin is located at Stratford's TET MultiSports Centre. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Old sports gear has been given new life thanks to a Taranaki project.

The Replay project, started by Manawatū's Denise McLean in 2017, has run in Taranaki for the past 18 months.

Sport Taranaki’s community partnership lead, Megan Peters, says the community scheme has benefited a number of individuals, schools and community organisations.

“The sports gear has been distributed at schools, given to individuals and used at community events such as the first birthday celebration of Stratford’s Bike Park.”

The project is administered by Sport Taranaki, with a number of bins sponsored by Waste Management set up in sports hubs, schools, and shops.

“It’s a way people can recycle their old sports gear so it can be repurposed to help those in need.”

She says the donated goods are collected, sorted and cleaned then handed out in packs to families, organisations, and schools across the region that will benefit from them.

“It’s a great way for people to clear out old sports gear, or fairly new sports gear that their child has grown out of, so it can find a new home. The kids love it. It’s a great feeling to give back.”

Donations can range from sneakers to sports-specific shoes, cricket pads, racquets, balls, hockey sticks, and even surfboards.

“This project also runs in the Manawatū and Whanganui region and something specific to us is the surfboard donations, they don’t get those. We don’t really take clothing but all other sports gear is greatly appreciated. We receive a lot of donations when sports season ends and we get a lot of requests when sports seasons start, so it’s a win-win really. If we’ve got it we’re happy to give it.”

Stratford families can donate their used or fairly new sports gear by popping it into the specially marked bin at the TET MultiSports Centre.

“The bin is looked after by the Stadium Bar and Bistro staff who put the bin out during their opening hours. We appreciate their support in helping Taranaki tamariki to have the tools to be healthy and active.”

For more information on the project, or businesses who want to get on board, contact: megan.peters@sporttaranaki.org.nz



