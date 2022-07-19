Healthy Active Learning advisers Kayla Jones (left), Jason Avery, Mattie Thomas, Chris McLean and Hayley Tito. Photo / Supplied

Sport Taranaki is giving teachers the tools to teach tamariki about healthy lifestyles.

The Healthy Active Learning project is a four-year nationwide initiative led by Sport New Zealand in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education.

Sport Taranaki has partnered with the Taranaki District Health Board and the Heart Foundation to deliver the project in Taranaki.

The project follows the World Health Organisation's recommendation of 60 minutes of ​physical activity each day.

"By giving the staff these tools, we're ​looking to instil a lifelong love of being active for children ​by providing quality experiences and education."

Healthy Active Learning lead Chris McLean says of the 800 participating schools ​across Aotearoa, 30 are in the Taranaki region, with three of those in the Stratford district.

The project, aimed at primary to intermediate-aged pupils, first started at Avon, Pembroke and Stratford Primary schools ​during term four last year.

Each school is supported throughout the project, with all being provided with an adviser from the Healthy Active Learning workforce.

"The workforce ​comes from a background in education and work with staff to support their teaching practice, ​focusing on quality physical activity, health and physical education ​giving them the tools to ​ensure a healthy ​and active environment for tamariki."

Chris says while there have been disruptions due to Covid-19, the schools are progressing well.

"Term Four was about building relationships within the schools and understanding how Healthy Active Learning aligns with their strengths, needs and aspirations. We have two workshops planned for the Taranaki schools this term, providing an opportunity for school leads to connect and learn alongside each other."

Each of the Stratford schools has been doing well in the programme, he says.

"We've supported Pembroke School with a different approach to play, activated by new equipment through the Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa fund. Avon School were part of Basketball New Zealand's Hoops in Schools project and Stratford Primary are implementing new systems across their school to enable quality physical activity opportunities for their tamariki."

Chris says he can't wait for the relationships between the schools and Sport Taranaki to continue to flourish as the programme progresses.