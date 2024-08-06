R18 circus act Rouge is the headline show in Taranaki Art Festival Trust's Spiegel Fest 2024.

Roll up roll up, the circus is coming to town.

Tickets are on sale now for Rouge, the headline show in Taranaki Art Festival Trust’s Spiegel Fest 2024. If you plan to book seats, however, you may need to book a babysitter as well as this circus is strictly adults only.

The New Zealand debut of Rouge will play for seven performances in the Pacific Crystal Palace Spiegeltent on Puke Ariki Landing this November as part of Spiegel Fest 2024.

The 60-minute show, described as a circus for grown-ups, comes with a strict R18 rating, and combines sensational acrobatics, operatic cabaret and some tongue-in-cheek burlesque along with whip-cracking and fire spinning.