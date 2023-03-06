Karl Uhlenberg won the Zodiac Signs North Island Minisprint Championship at MG Taranaki Stratford Speedway on Saturday night. Photo / Cookies Photography

Stratford Minisprint driver Karl Uhlenberg won the Zodiac Signs North Island Minisprint Championship that was held at MG Taranaki Stratford Speedway on Saturday night.

After suffering from an engine failure at the New Zealand Championship in Palmerston North two weeks prior, having to have the engine repaired and refitted with his father Chris still working on the car on Saturday, Uhlenberg turned his fortunes and showcased incredible speed to outclass his opponents at the Stratford event, setting the fastest lap time in all his races and the fastest lap time of the meeting on lap three of the final, a blistering 14.120 seconds.

After the qualifying heats, where he recorded a second and fifth place, Uhlenberg earned himself a front row start for the 25-lap winner take all final which he went on to lead from start to finish. The only time his rivals got close was during a yellow light at about lap 20, but Uhlenberg soon put track space between his car and theirs on the restart eventually winning by a 4.2 second margin (more than a quarter of a lap).

New Zealand champion Elliot Heron came home in second place while New Zealand number 2 Daniel Nickel made his way through the field to finish third. Cameron Hurley, who was the meeting sponsor finished just shy of a podium position in fourth.

Another Stratford competitor, Mark Phipps was looking good for a podium finish, running in second place for the first 20 laps until his car expired with just five laps to go.

There was a full complement of support classes on the race programme, with Stockcar numbers boosted with Palmerston North visitors late on Saturday after Wellington Speedway rained out.

Kylee Symes and Taylor Patene were too consistent for their competition and won the Stockcar Best Pairs ahead of Nathan Alexander and Ryan Nolly. Taylor Lampp and Lyn Booker, who races one of the oldest cars in the country that still races regularly, were third.

After three close races, Craig Korff and his Nephew Bradley Korff were tied on points for the Sam Korff Saloon Memorial. Bradly was unable to trump Craig in a runoff and so Craig Korff won the event ahead of Bradley Korff with Tauranga visitor and current New Zealand number 3, Trent Amrein third.

Streetstocks raced for the Olsen Memorial. Hayden Fox driving a Mitsubishi FTO and Phillip McNamara driving a Ford Falcon, were tied on points after the three heats. Fox’s little Mitsubishi was too quick for McNamara and he drove away to win the run off and the trophy. Nic Smith was third driving a very quick Toyota Camry.

A small field of Modifieds raced for the Rusty Kay Memorial. Points indicated that racing was close with Jason Kalin claiming the top step of the podium by one point from Newton Gordge. Blair Luscombe was a further point behind Gordge in third.

Adult Ministocks completed the racing with all three races being won by Loyd Clarke.

The next event at MG Taranaki Stratford Speedway in on March 18th and will feature the Naki Nitro Demolition Derby Teams Champs and the Repco Youth Ministock Spectacular.