Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Stratford Press

Special Jersey Boys showing in New Plymouth to cater for vision and hearing impaired

Stratford Press
2 mins to read
Kelly Hodgkins is an interpreter for hearing impaired people.

Kelly Hodgkins is an interpreter for hearing impaired people.

A special performance of New Plymouth Operatic Society’s Jersey Boys will allow everyone to enjoy theatre.

On Sunday, July 14, the Operatic Society will run a sight and hearing-impaired friendly show, with a New Zealand Sign Language interpreter on the side of the stage signing throughout and a trained audio describer adding a description of the visual information for the visually impaired.

Nicola Owen, of Audio Described Aotearoa, said patrons who were sight impaired would be given a receiver and earpiece to listen to the introductory notes which gave an overview of the show’s visuals and a summary of the characters.

“When the show begins, a description is given throughout of what the characters are doing between the dialogue and songs.”

Owen will be joined by Platform Interpreting NZ director Kelly Hodgins.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Owen and Hodgins have worked at the showplace before, helping bring theatre to hearing and visually impaired patrons during Matilda and last year’s production We Will Rock You.

Nicola Owen from Audio Described Aotearoa.
Nicola Owen from Audio Described Aotearoa.

New Plymouth Operatic Society marketing manager Tracey Blake said offering this special performance was vital to be inclusive.

“We are excited to be able to offer this again this year.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Visual and hearing-impaired attendees would receive a 50% discount on their tickets, she said.

“To receive this discount, they can simply ring Ticketek or pop into the TSB Showplace Box Office.”

The discount code for the hearing-impaired is Frankie and the visually impaired code is Valli.

“This enables them to be seated in the correct areas assigned.”

The Details:

What: New Plymouth Operatic Society’s Jersey Boys accessible performance

When: Sunday, July 14, 3pm

Where: TSB Showplace, New Plymouth

Tickets: TSB Showplace Box Office or call Ticketek


Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Stratford Press

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Stratford Press