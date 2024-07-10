Kelly Hodgkins is an interpreter for hearing impaired people.

A special performance of New Plymouth Operatic Society’s Jersey Boys will allow everyone to enjoy theatre.

On Sunday, July 14, the Operatic Society will run a sight and hearing-impaired friendly show, with a New Zealand Sign Language interpreter on the side of the stage signing throughout and a trained audio describer adding a description of the visual information for the visually impaired.

Nicola Owen, of Audio Described Aotearoa, said patrons who were sight impaired would be given a receiver and earpiece to listen to the introductory notes which gave an overview of the show’s visuals and a summary of the characters.

“When the show begins, a description is given throughout of what the characters are doing between the dialogue and songs.”

Owen will be joined by Platform Interpreting NZ director Kelly Hodgins.