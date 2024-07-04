Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Stratford Press

SPCA Taranaki offers discounted desexing and microchipping for felines

Alyssa Smith
By
2 mins to read
SPCA has launched a snip-and-chip programme in Taranaki to help residents desex and microchip their cats. Photo / SPCA

SPCA has launched a snip-and-chip programme in Taranaki to help residents desex and microchip their cats. Photo / SPCA

SPCA Taranaki has launched a snip-and-chip programme in the region, helping residents desex and microchip their cats and kittens.

SPCA national desexing programme manager Rebecca Dobson said desexing was one of the most vital tools available to help prevent unwanted litters that inevitably fed into stray and feral populations.

“A desexed cat is less likely to wander and can have significant health benefits. Desexing is helpful to manage threats to biodiversity.”

She said the programme allowed residents to desex and microchip their cats and kittens for $30, a fraction of the usual cost.

“SPCA pays the rest to the vet clinic. SPCA receives no government funding for desexing; we can only provide this service with the generosity of veterinarian clinics in the region who work with us. Snip ‘n’ Chip vouchers are intended to relieve those in hardship and to help keep pets in their homes with their families.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

She said the SPCA ran the campaign in different regions throughout the year, depending on veterinary capacity.

“Our ability to offer this service is contingent on the generosity and capacity of local vets to participate – at the moment we have vouchers available in Taranaki, Whanganui and Palmerston North.”

SPCA New Plymouth/Hāwera centre manager Katrina Bowditch said she hoped that with this service, there was a reduction in unplanned and unwanted litters coming into the SPCA’s care.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Desexing and microchipping is crucial to keep cats in our community with their owners.”

Dobson said vouchers were going quickly, with half already snapped up for the three areas.

“It reflects the need. Those who receive vouchers have until the end of November to redeem them.”

To register for a voucher, people need to visit the SPCA website.

“Follow links and apply for the voucher to your relevant location – select the vet you want and book through the vet. Please don’t apply for vouchers if you have the means to provide desexing and microchipping of your pet. If you do have a voucher, please redeem it, and honour any vet appointments. This initiative relies on the goodwill and kindness of our partners.”

Latest from Stratford Press

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Stratford Press