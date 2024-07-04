SPCA has launched a snip-and-chip programme in Taranaki to help residents desex and microchip their cats. Photo / SPCA

SPCA Taranaki has launched a snip-and-chip programme in the region, helping residents desex and microchip their cats and kittens.

SPCA national desexing programme manager Rebecca Dobson said desexing was one of the most vital tools available to help prevent unwanted litters that inevitably fed into stray and feral populations.

“A desexed cat is less likely to wander and can have significant health benefits. Desexing is helpful to manage threats to biodiversity.”

She said the programme allowed residents to desex and microchip their cats and kittens for $30, a fraction of the usual cost.

“SPCA pays the rest to the vet clinic. SPCA receives no government funding for desexing; we can only provide this service with the generosity of veterinarian clinics in the region who work with us. Snip ‘n’ Chip vouchers are intended to relieve those in hardship and to help keep pets in their homes with their families.”