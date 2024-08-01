Advertisement
South Taranaki senior citizens enjoy Eltham Lions Club community dinner

Alyssa Smith
By
Quick Read
The community dinner is part of Eltham Lions Club's annual events.

The Eltham Lions Club hosted its annual community dinner for senior residents on Sunday, July 28.

The dinner was attended by 65 people, with 10 Eltham Care Rest Home residents enjoying a meal, said Eltham Lions Club membership chairman and past president Llew Eynon.

He said the food was “mostly donated and cooked” by Eltham Lions Club members, and the dinner was organised and led by the club’s new president, Huia Brown.

Eynon said it was a good event enjoyed by everyone.

“The community dinner is part of our annual events. We enjoy serving the community, and the cool part about this is that we literally served them, by dishing out food. It’s great to chat with them. A few have been coming for some time, so it’s always good to catch up with them. We organise this because we enjoy helping our community, it gives you a feel-good feeling.”

Eltham Lions Club president Huia Brown and her 7-month-old daughter, Jasse, attended the community dinner.
Eynon said the dinner took place at the Eltham Volunteer Fire Brigade station.

“They’ve been really great at allowing us to use their venue. We’re really thankful to them.”


