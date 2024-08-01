The community dinner is part of Eltham Lions Club's annual events.

The Eltham Lions Club hosted its annual community dinner for senior residents on Sunday, July 28.

The dinner was attended by 65 people, with 10 Eltham Care Rest Home residents enjoying a meal, said Eltham Lions Club membership chairman and past president Llew Eynon.

He said the food was “mostly donated and cooked” by Eltham Lions Club members, and the dinner was organised and led by the club’s new president, Huia Brown.

Eynon said it was a good event enjoyed by everyone.

“The community dinner is part of our annual events. We enjoy serving the community, and the cool part about this is that we literally served them, by dishing out food. It’s great to chat with them. A few have been coming for some time, so it’s always good to catch up with them. We organise this because we enjoy helping our community, it gives you a feel-good feeling.”