South Taranaki school opens its doors to community for student-led Gala Day

Hawera High School prefects with principal Rachel Williams (left) and year 13 dean Carolyn Miles. Photo/ Supplied.

A South Taranaki school is opening its doors to the community for a student-led Gala Day.

Hāwera High School head boy Noah Hunt (17) says the event is being organised by the school prefects.

"We met together and talked about it. We all thought it was a good idea."

The idea for the Gala Day stemmed from the school's barbecue event, says Noah.

"At the start of the year there is a barbecue for year nines and year 13 students, their families and teachers so that everyone can build connections. The prefects thought it would be great to organise an event that the whole school can get involved with.

"It's also an opportunity to show the community our new area in the middle of the school. The school hall used to be there but it was demolished - now there are gardens and paths to make it easier to get around the school. It will be great to show the community the new area."

Noah says there will be a number of stalls at the event.

"The student council, the Students Against Drunk Driving group, the sports council and other school groups will have stalls."

Noah says the Gala Day will be a family-friendly event.

"It will be a casual open day where families and members of the community can come to the school and see what the students can do."

There will be a number of activities including a dunk tank, sack races, and world record challenges.

"We will have a number of world record challenges including how many shirts people can put on and other fun challenges."

The Details:

What: Hāwera High School student-led Gala Day

When: April 9, starting at 4pm.

Where: Hāwera High School