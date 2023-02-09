Don Walls (left), Cherol Filbee, Ricky Clement and Ricardo Pintor were the members of the winning team. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Don Walls (left), Cherol Filbee, Ricky Clement and Ricardo Pintor were the members of the winning team. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The Rose Gardens Trophy is staying in South Taranaki for another year.

At the end of January Park Croquet Club Hāwera members Ricky Clement, Don Walls, Ricardo Pintor, and Hāwera Croquet Club member Cherol Filbee competed in the two-day Lower North Island Golf Croquet Teams Tournament in Hāwera.

The team won 21 out of 30 games, against teams from Taranaki (North), Manawatū-Whanganui, Hawke’s Bay, Wairarapa, and Wellington. Wellington were second with 18 wins and Taranaki (North) were third with 17 wins.

While it was Ricardo, Don and Cherol’s first time entering the tournament, Ricky was part of the 2022 winning team that won the trophy in Waikanae.

“This is a prestigious trophy so to be able to win it for a second time in a row and keep it in South Taranaki is amazing. In terms of members to choose from the South Taranaki Croquet Association was the second smallest in the competition so I think it’s fair to say we’re punching above our weight.”

With the lowest handicap in the team, Ricky was the captain.

“I played in the zero to two handicap section, Ricardo in the three to five section, Don in the six to eight section and Cherol in the nine plus handicap section. I won all five of my individual games so I was quite proud of that.”

For the first day of the competition it was a doubles format with Don and Cherol paired together. Don, who recently won the Croquet NZ Golf Croquet 3+ Handicap Tournament, says the competition format was different to what he was used to.

“The singles tournament is completely different as you’re just playing for yourself. In a team tournament you want to do right not only for yourself but for your team members as well.”

Cherol says while she and Don had never played together in a team, they worked well together in the competition.

“It’s all about communication and knowing what you want discussing your strengths and weaknesses and playing to them. It was very good.”

Ricardo says the tournament was beneficial for the region.

“This tournament helped us put South Taranaki on the map, and also brought people to the region which helps boost businesses and the hospitality sector. It was a win all around.”