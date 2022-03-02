South Taranaki LibraryPlus facilities are offering the new limited service. Photo/ Supplied

South Taranaki readers will still be able to get their reading fix with a home delivery service.

From Monday, South Taranaki District Council (STDC) Libraries will offer a limited home delivery service for those unable to come into their LibraryPlus centre.

STDC libraries and cultural services manager Cath Sheard says due to the increasing number of Omicron cases in Taranaki in-facility events and programmes have been suspended, however new services have been organised and outreach programmes

in schools and other venues will continue.

"While it is disappointing to be cancelling some events and programmes, the team have been working hard to develop new services for our communities."

The LibraryPlus will continue to offer a contactless click and collect service, and they have started a home delivery service for those who can't come into a LibraryPlus.

"This free service will be available within town limits in Hāwera, Kaponga, Eltham, Ōpunakē, Manaia, Pātea and Waverley to people with children under five years, those who are isolating or at high risk, and people over 65."

Cath says LibraryPlus staff are also developing book and activity packs for families who are isolating.

"The packs will have a range of books and simple activity and craft ideas for children, based on broad age ranges. The packs will be available for contactless pickup if the family has someone who can do that for them or, like the book delivery service, can be delivered free of charge within town limits."

■ For information on accessing these services go to the South Taranaki District Council LibraryPlus Facebook page or visit the LibraryPlus pages at www.southtaranaki.com or email librarycontact@stdc.govt.nz.