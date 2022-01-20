The South Taranaki District Council is asking residents to give feedback on the council's performance.

South Taranaki residents will have the opportunity to give feedback on the performance of the South Taranaki District Council during its annual resident satisfaction survey.

The survey gets under way on January 22. The telephone survey will be conducted by an independent research company, Research First, on behalf of the council and will run for around three weeks.

There will also be an online version of the survey available on the council's website to enable more people to take part.

Council's corporate services group manager Marianne Archibald says residents will be called at random on weekdays between the hours of 3pm and 8.30pm, and between 10am and 5pm on weekends.

"The survey gives residents a chance to tell council what they think about a wide range of council services and activities. Residents will be able to rate council services such as libraries, roads, parks and playgrounds, public toilets, rubbish and recycling collection to name a few. They'll also have the opportunity to rate the overall performance of the council."

She encourages people to participate in the survey if contacted, as the results play a valuable role in council's planning for the future.

"It lets us know where we're performing well and where we need to do better."

The survey seeks to achieve a representative cross-section of residents across townships and rural areas of the district and across various age groups and gender.

The survey is expected to take around 15-20 minutes to complete and results should be available in April.

■ Adelaine Hansson at Research First can be contacted with any queries on 027 305 4712.