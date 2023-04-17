Lotte Hawley standing beside the mural she completed.

A blank wall in Hāwera made the perfect canvas for a new mural.

Bizlink Hāwera commissioned Martinborough artist Lotte Hawley to complete the mural on Princes Street. It took her seven days, in between periods of wet weather.

“I had a wonderful time completing the project.”

This isn’t the first mural the artist has done for the town, with Lotte creating the A Secret World mural in 2020.

“I was excited to be invited back to do another mural.”

The new mural follows the same concept as the town square mural, with the new one - titled The Walk Home - featuring a young boy walking home with books in his bag, wearing a Swanndri and eating an Andersons pie. Lotte was given the brief of celebrating Hāwera’s farming community, the town’s surrounding environment, and tasked with telling a story about the town’s people.

“We wanted to keep the theme of exploring, nostalgic memories and something unique to the town. Lile the first mural, this one has books involved, celebrating the books that have come from South Taranaki authors. Plus, with the mural on the same street as the Andersons pie shop, it made sense.”

Lotte says she feels a connection to the town.

“I’m a nature person. I love hiking and taking photographs of nature. Having the stunning backdrop of the maunga is fantastic. The people are great here. I received so much encouragement while I was completing the murals. I notice in smaller towns, people are always offering to help each other out and expand networks. It’s lovely.”

Lotte wants to work with Taranaki artists in the future.

“I’ve had my turn - now I want to help others display their work on the town’s walls.”