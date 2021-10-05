South Taranaki Libraries to run Out of the Bag holiday programme

Waverley LibraryPlus officers Layne Winiata and Sarah Kennedy. Photo/ Supplied

South Taranaki Libraries is running an Out of the Bag holiday programme this school holiday.

Community outreach librarian Katherine Bosworth says the programme is running due to the alert level.

"The current alert level restricts what services we're able to provide. Usually, our libraries would run an activity-based programme for children to do in the libraries. We are unable to do this during level 2 due to limits on numbers we can have in our space and the need to physically distance, which is more difficult when completing a craft."

Katherine says staff didn't want any disadvantages for the community by not providing something to do.

"We thought by giving a bag with activities children can take home and create in their own bubbles. Our libraries are still providing socially distanced storytime in all our LibraryPlus as part of the holiday programme, this is where children and families can enjoy time in the library before taking a bag home to complete the activity."

She says a range of activities and stories aimed at 5– 12-year-olds will be occurring at each library and spaces are limited for participation.

■ For more information, go to www.southtaranaki.com/our-facilities/libraryplus