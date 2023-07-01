XP Games owner Nathaniel White has organised monthly community days.

“I want to create a safe community space for everyone to be able to hang out, play some games, and meet like-minded people.”

XP Games owner Nathaniel White has organised monthly community days, in the hopes of creating a safe hangout space in South Taranaki.

“I understand there aren’t a lot of places that you can go to play board and card games in a nice relaxed setting. This is something I want to provide for the community.”

Nathan says he came up with the idea at the store’s one year anniversary.

“I saw how many people would actually benefit from an event like the community days so I thought I would make it a regular event.”

A range of board games and card games will be available to play at the event.

“The first one at the start of April went very well. There were a lot of people coming through the doors. I think the appeal is that it’s a safe space for like-minded people to go and just enjoy playing these games. It gives them the chance to connect.”

Light nibbles are provided, with people able to bring a plate for a potluck dinner or bring some money to go towards dinner.

“This isn’t a requirement to come, it’s more so that there is an option for people to share a meal together. We have dinner around 6pm which people are asked to bring a plate or some money for.”

The community days cater for all, he says, with all ages welcome to come from 2-7pm and then adults only from 7pm onwards.

“It gives adults the chance to play some more mature games such as Cards Against Humanity and the likes. I look forward to meeting everyone and taking the time to chill out and play some fun games.”

The Details

What: XP Games Community Day

When: First Wednesday of each month, 2-7pm all ages. Potluck dinner 6pm. 7pm onwards adults only

Where: 193a High St, Hāwera















