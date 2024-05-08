South Taranaki District Council's elected members are required to file an annual return stating any pecuniary interests. Photo / NZME

From dairy farming to photography, automotive repair to conservation, South Taranaki District Council’s elected members have plenty to keep them busy outside of their council duties.

Since the late 1960s, elected members have been required to annually declare their pecuniary interests including property ownership and employment.

The Local Government (Pecuniary Interests Register) Amendment Act 2022 added the requirement for councils to compile this information into a register and make it publicly available.

A statement on the South Taranaki District Council website says this is to “provide transparency and to strengthen public trust and confidence in local government processes and decision making”.

On April 29 this year, the website only had the 2023 register available online. The 2024 register was uploaded on April 30 following a question from NZME regarding the availability of the 2024 register.

The latest register contains details for 11 of the 14 elected members, with no interests noted for councillors Bryan Roach, Andy Beccard or Tuteri Dal Rangihaeata. There was also nothing in the 2023 register against Beccard’s name.

Roach and Rangihaeata did declare pecuniary interests in 2023.

South Taranaki District Council spokesman, Gerard Langford said the elected members not listed on the register had not filed a return with council.

He said elected members had until midnight on February 29 this year to provide the relevant information.

In response to questions from NZME, Roach said he had submitted the information required.

“I sent it into council on Monday.”

As of noon, May 8 the register had not been updated to reflect this.

Neither Beccard nor Rangihaeata responded to questions from NZME regarding the non-filing of their returns by the deadline given.

Of the 11 elected members who did submit a return before April 29, seven have listed paid employment outside of their work as an elected member, with a broad range of occupations and trades covered.

Bellringer is employed by Digitalstory Ltd - a retail outlet, gallery and photography business that he also lists under company directorships and controlling interests.

Filbee is employed by the Taranaki Kiwi Trust. Hohaia is employed as a principal consultant for Hohaia van Paassen Limited, a business management consultancy of which she is also a director and in which she holds a controlling interest.

Horo is employed by Te Whata Ora. Langton is employed as a dairy farmer by The Macro Family Trust, which he also lists under beneficial interests.

Northcott is employed by Northcott Auto Services Ltd, a vehicle servicing and repair business of which he is also a director and in which he has controlling interests. Reid is employed in education, both by the Ministry of Education and by the New Zealand Qualifications Association.

Cleaver-Pittams, Mackay, Nixon and Rook don’t have any employment listed.

None of the elected members have listed any overseas travel or gifts recieved.

Of the 11 members in the register, all but two have listed something under the category of property ownership.

Mark Bellringer owns property in Eltham, as does Steffy Mackay. Celine Filbee owns property in Hāwera, as does Diana Reid. Reid also owns property in Kuratau and in Auckland. Leanne Horu owns three properties in Rāhotu. Aarun Langton owns a property in New Plymouth, Brian Rook owns a property in Whanganui, deputy mayor Robert Northcott owns a property in Pātea and Mayor Phil Nixon owns a property in Inaha.

Neither Te Aroha Hohaia or Racquel Cleaver-Pittams list ownership of any properties, however, Cleaver-Pittams does list three properties, two in Hāwera and one in Normanby, under beneficial interests in trusts holding property.

The full list, including company directorships, shareholdings, and beneficial interests in trusts holding property, is available on the South Taranaki District Council website.

