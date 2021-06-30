South Taranaki District Council: Applications open for Community Initiative Fund

Applications are open for the South Taranaki District Council's new Community Initiative Fund.

Applications open today to the South Taranaki District Council's new Community Initiative Fund.

South Taranaki District Mayor Phil Nixon says the new fund is designed to support community initiatives and activities that will make positive contributions to the social, economic, environmental, and cultural wellbeing of the community.

"The new Community Initiatives Fund replaces the previous practice whereby groups applied for money during the council's Long Term and Annual Planning process. This proved to be a bit ad hoc and often saw the same groups make funding applications. With the new fund, organisations will be able to apply each year in July and will be allocated grants from a set pool of money. The new fund will provide a fair and transparent process where all applications will be considered and determined by the council at the same time each year."



The pool of money available in the Community Initiative Fund will be established every three years through the Long Term Plan budget-setting process.

This year council set the fund at $237,460 with $60,000 to be ring-fenced for the Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust.

Information and application forms for the Community Initiative Fund can be found on the Funding and Grants page of the South Taranaki District Council website southtaranaki.com

Applications close at 5pm on Saturday, July 31 2021.