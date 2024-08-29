Advertisement
South Taranaki Council battles costly vandalism, urges public to report incidents

Stratford Press
2 mins to read
The fields at Naumai Park in Hāwera, South Taranaki have been ripped up by vehicles.

South Taranaki ratepayers have been left with the bill after a spate of vandalism.

Recent attacks include graffiti, damage to public toilets, fields ripped up by vehicles and bushes and plants destroyed in district parks.

South Taranaki District Council places and spaces volunteer coordinator Alice Arnold said vandalism was destructive and pointless.

“The council horticultural team works tirelessly around the district to maintain our parks, gardens and open spaces. We also have dedicated volunteers who work extremely hard to give back to the communities they live in.”

She said it was frustrating to both ratepayers and the council.

“After all this effort, to return to find such mindless vandalism is disheartening and frustrating for all involved.”

King Edward Park toilets in Hāwera, South Taranaki, have been the target of vandalism.
Arnold said parks were a common target, with bushes regularly damaged, holes dug and plants ripped out at Naumai Park.

King Edward Park has also become a target, with recurring damage to the public toilets, observatories and sculptures.

“It makes those visiting and working in these areas feel unsafe. Not to mention the unnecessary staff time and financial costs of repairs needed to fix the damage. It all adds up and its ratepayers footing the bill.”

Additional measures have already had to be taken, with security cameras installed after repeated vandalism at King Edward Park.

Arnold encouraged anyone who witnessed antisocial behaviour and vandalism happening to report it to police.

