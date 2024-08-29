The fields at Naumai Park in Hāwera, South Taranaki have been ripped up by vehicles.

South Taranaki ratepayers have been left with the bill after a spate of vandalism.

Recent attacks include graffiti, damage to public toilets, fields ripped up by vehicles and bushes and plants destroyed in district parks.

South Taranaki District Council places and spaces volunteer coordinator Alice Arnold said vandalism was destructive and pointless.

“The council horticultural team works tirelessly around the district to maintain our parks, gardens and open spaces. We also have dedicated volunteers who work extremely hard to give back to the communities they live in.”

She said it was frustrating to both ratepayers and the council.