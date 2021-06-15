South Taranaki cornerstone coffee catch-up provides opportunity to connect with others

The group meets every Thursday at Caffeinate in Hāwera. Photo/ Supplied

Sharing ideas and socialising with like-minded people is the aim of a south Taranaki coffee group.

Bizlink Hāwera co-ordinator Petra Finer says the weekly coffee group started in March.

"It's an opportunity for entrepreneurs, people who are wanting to start up a business, and people who work from home to connect, share advice and talk. It's a way for like-minded people to come together."

She says socialisation is important.

"When people are working on their own business they tend to be secluded. We all need someone to talk to and this is a great way to do that."

The catch-up runs from 9am to 11am each Thursday. Petra says people can drop in.

"There's no obligation to stay the full time, they can just call in and go as they please."

The coffee catch-up takes place at Caffeinate in Hāwera.

"They have a great culture and the coffee is amazing. Campbell Mason who owns the shop is an entrepreneur himself. He started with a coffee cart and worked his way up."

Bizlink co-ordinator Nikki Watson says it's important to support local businesses.

"We need to support not only our established businesses, but to also nurture our new businesses. Hāwera is thriving and flourishing and for that to continue we need to encourage new businesses."

Petra says the catch-up is a way for budding entrepreneurs to get advice.

"Sometimes we need people to talk to and bounce ideas off other people. This is a great opportunity for that."

Graham Nelson, founding member of Startup Taranaki, travels from New Plymouth to the catch-up every Thursday.

"I think this group is very valuable. It's a place where entrepreneurs can stay connected."