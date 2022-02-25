The south Taranaki community pools have reopened. Photo/ Unsplash

South Taranaki District Council (STDC) swimming pools will reopen tomorrow, Saturday February 26, after most were closed last week following a lifeguard's positive test for Covid-19.

The Hāwera Aquatic Centre and Kaponga, Manaia, Eltham and Rāwhitiroa community summer pools were closed due to the number of staff having to self-isolate and wait for test results.

STDC group manager of community and infrastructure services, Fiona Aitken, says now the country has moved to phase 3 of the Omicron response, staff who were considered close contacts of the lifeguard who tested positive are no longer required to isolate.

"We have got most of our lifeguards back on deck, although we are still down several staff, who are required to continue isolating. Due to the ongoing limits on staff availability the team have worked hard to come up with a plan that keeps the pools open for the rest of the season."

The plan sees all pools reopen tomorrow, (the outdoor learners' pool at the Aquatic Centre will remain closed), however the following pools will be closed on specific days:

Manaia closed on Mondays

Eltham closed on Fridays

Rāwhitiroa closed on Wednesdays

Kaponga closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays

Pātea and Waverley remain open for their usual hours and days.



"Hopefully we can make it through to the end of the summer community pool season without further disruption, though we can't rule it out if more staff fall ill and have to isolate," she says.