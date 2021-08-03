South Taranaki Comic Book Day: Fun-filled week of comic-themed activities

Free Comic Book Day celebrations are extending into an fun-filled week of comic-themed activities in LibraryPlus centres around the south Taranaki district.
The main event takes place August 7.
People are invited to dress up as their favourite comic book character and be one of several hundred comic book enthusiasts who will participate in a range of activities.
Also don't forget there's also over 500 free comics to give away as well as a tonne of spot prizes.
The gaming zone is being held at local coffee shop and key event supporter Caffeinate, while the costume parade will be taking place at 12 noon in the town square (weather dependent) – sign up at the library on the day.
This year 2NuiCode have joined in as well as Hāwera Cinemas.
"It's always such an exciting day with people coming from far and wide," says event organiser Katherine Bosworth.
"Our event just keeps growing and we're excited to be the only Free Comic Book Day event in Taranaki this year."
Events happening in the week leading up to Free Comic Book Day (for 5-12 years):
Thursday, August 5, 3pm, Comic Book Magnets at Kaponga LibraryPlus.
Thursday, August 5, 3.30pm, Superhero Masks at Eltham LibraryPlus.
Friday, August 6, 3pm, Be Your Own Superhero at Pātea LibraryPlus.
Activities on Free Comic Book Day (Saturday, August 7, 10am-12.30pm):
Hāwera LibraryPlus:
Moa creator James Davidson will be taking two illustration workshops at Hāwera LibraryPlus starting at 10.15am and 11.15am. Bookings not essential
Free face painting
Free children's activities from 10.30-11.30am
Hāwera Scouts Sausage sizzle fundraiser outside the Library, from 10am-12noon
Caffeinate:
Free hot chocolate or coffee for all of those who attend Free Comic Book day at the library
Magic the Gathering Demo
Photo booth
Board and Card Games
Town Square:
Comicon parade. Sign up for the parade at Hāwera LibraryPlus before 12noon. Parade takes place at 12noon in the town square (or LibraryPlus if the weather is wet). Awesome prizes to be won.
Ngati Ruanui Building - Visit the Ngati Ruanui building to explore and have a go with 2NuiCode
Bizlink Hāwera:
Scavenger Hunt to find the 20 superhero cut-outs displayed in local businesses
Put your entry in the draw by 11am on Saturday, August 7 for a super prize which will be drawn in the square at 12noon
Hāwera Cinemas:
Attend the afternoon screening of Suicide Squad 2 in costume and get a free popcorn
Throughout the town
Find a galaxy rock and bring it into the Hāwera LibraryPlus to redeem your prize.