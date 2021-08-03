South Taranaki Comic Book Day: Fun-filled week of comic-themed activities

Melanie Graham as Hector, Zoe Eades as Miguel, Marijke Graham as Mama Imelda and Flynn Graham as Darth Vader.

Free Comic Book Day celebrations are extending into an fun-filled week of comic-themed activities in LibraryPlus centres around the south Taranaki district.

The main event takes place August 7.

People are invited to dress up as their favourite comic book character and be one of several hundred comic book enthusiasts who will participate in a range of activities.

Also don't forget there's also over 500 free comics to give away as well as a tonne of spot prizes.

The gaming zone is being held at local coffee shop and key event supporter Caffeinate, while the costume parade will be taking place at 12 noon in the town square (weather dependent) – sign up at the library on the day.

The force is strong: Noah Pickles takes on Darth Vader.

This year 2NuiCode have joined in as well as Hāwera Cinemas.

"It's always such an exciting day with people coming from far and wide," says event organiser Katherine Bosworth.

"Our event just keeps growing and we're excited to be the only Free Comic Book Day event in Taranaki this year."

Events happening in the week leading up to Free Comic Book Day (for 5-12 years):

Thursday, August 5, 3pm, Comic Book Magnets at Kaponga LibraryPlus.

Thursday, August 5, 3.30pm, Superhero Masks at Eltham LibraryPlus.

Friday, August 6, 3pm, Be Your Own Superhero at Pātea LibraryPlus.

Activities on Free Comic Book Day (Saturday, August 7, 10am-12.30pm):

Hāwera LibraryPlus:

Moa creator James Davidson will be taking two illustration workshops at Hāwera LibraryPlus starting at 10.15am and 11.15am. Bookings not essential

Free face painting

Free children's activities from 10.30-11.30am

Hāwera Scouts Sausage sizzle fundraiser outside the Library, from 10am-12noon

Caffeinate:

Free hot chocolate or coffee for all of those who attend Free Comic Book day at the library

Magic the Gathering Demo

Photo booth

Board and Card Games

Town Square:

Comicon parade. Sign up for the parade at Hāwera LibraryPlus before 12noon. Parade takes place at 12noon in the town square (or LibraryPlus if the weather is wet). Awesome prizes to be won.

Ngati Ruanui Building - Visit the Ngati Ruanui building to explore and have a go with 2NuiCode

Bizlink Hāwera:

Scavenger Hunt to find the 20 superhero cut-outs displayed in local businesses

Put your entry in the draw by 11am on Saturday, August 7 for a super prize which will be drawn in the square at 12noon

Hāwera Cinemas:

Attend the afternoon screening of Suicide Squad 2 in costume and get a free popcorn

Throughout the town

Find a galaxy rock and bring it into the Hāwera LibraryPlus to redeem your prize.