South Taranaki Neighbourhood Support development co-ordinator Wendy Foreman is calling for people to get festive for a good cause.
This year, she and the committee have organised a Christmas tree display in Hāwera, with local businesses, community organisations and lovers of all things Christmas invited to set up and decorate a tree.
“They bring along a tree and decorations and then set it up as a traditional Christmas tree, or use the tree to promote their own business or organisation.”
She said the hall will be open by arrangement on Sunday, December 1 and then again on Tuesday, December 3 for people to bring in their trees and decorations and set them up ahead of the public display.
“I understand some people may not be able to set up during the week, so I’m more than happy to arrange a time for people to come in on Sunday – they just need to get in touch with me.”