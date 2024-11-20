Advertisement
South Taranaki Christmas tree display to support local charities

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Stratford Press·
3 mins to read
South Taranaki Neighbourhood Support development co-ordinator Wendy Foreman said the event is a great way to get into the festive spirit. Photo / Alyssa Smith

South Taranaki Neighbourhood Support development co-ordinator Wendy Foreman is calling for people to get festive for a good cause.

This year, she and the committee have organised a Christmas tree display in Hāwera, with local businesses, community organisations and lovers of all things Christmas invited to set up and decorate a tree.

“They bring along a tree and decorations and then set it up as a traditional Christmas tree, or use the tree to promote their own business or organisation.”

She said the hall will be open by arrangement on Sunday, December 1 and then again on Tuesday, December 3 for people to bring in their trees and decorations and set them up ahead of the public display.

“I understand some people may not be able to set up during the week, so I’m more than happy to arrange a time for people to come in on Sunday – they just need to get in touch with me.”

The trees will then be set up in the Hāwera RSA hall for people to view. People will have the chance to vote for their favourite, said Foreman, with their vote going towards helping the local foodbank and Salvation Army.

“We’re inviting people who can [to] place a non-perishable food item underneath their favourite tree. Christmas is all about giving, so this is a nice way to help people in need.”

So far 20 businesses have signed up to be involved, and with only 20 spots still available, Foreman said people should register sooner rather than later.

“Once we have the additional 20, there won’t be any more space to fit any in.”

A tree of remembrance will also be set up in the hall, she said.

“People can come in and put something on the tree and spend a few moments remembering their loved ones [who] are no longer here.”

She said entry is free, but there will be a bucket for donations if people wish to give a koha to the South Taranaki Neighbourhood Support.

“It’s not a requirement to enter and see the trees. It will just be there for people who want to and can give a gold coin donation.”

Foreman said she looks forward to seeing all the trees on display.

“It’s the perfect way to get into the Christmas spirit.”

The Details:

What: Christmas tree display

When: Tree decorating/set-up: Sunday, December 1 by appointment and Tuesday, December 3, from 9am-5pm. Open to the public: Wednesday, December 4 to Sunday, December 8, from 4pm-8pm

Where: South Taranaki RSA Hall, 130 Princes St, Hāwera

Entry: Free

Registration: Email Wendy Foreman via southtaranaki.nsg@outlook.co.nz

Other: Bring a non-perishable food item to place under your favourite tree

