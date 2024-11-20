The trees will then be set up in the Hāwera RSA hall for people to view. People will have the chance to vote for their favourite, said Foreman, with their vote going towards helping the local foodbank and Salvation Army.

“We’re inviting people who can [to] place a non-perishable food item underneath their favourite tree. Christmas is all about giving, so this is a nice way to help people in need.”

So far 20 businesses have signed up to be involved, and with only 20 spots still available, Foreman said people should register sooner rather than later.

“Once we have the additional 20, there won’t be any more space to fit any in.”

A tree of remembrance will also be set up in the hall, she said.

“People can come in and put something on the tree and spend a few moments remembering their loved ones [who] are no longer here.”

She said entry is free, but there will be a bucket for donations if people wish to give a koha to the South Taranaki Neighbourhood Support.

“It’s not a requirement to enter and see the trees. It will just be there for people who want to and can give a gold coin donation.”

Foreman said she looks forward to seeing all the trees on display.

“It’s the perfect way to get into the Christmas spirit.”

The Details:

What: Christmas tree display

When: Tree decorating/set-up: Sunday, December 1 by appointment and Tuesday, December 3, from 9am-5pm. Open to the public: Wednesday, December 4 to Sunday, December 8, from 4pm-8pm

Where: South Taranaki RSA Hall, 130 Princes St, Hāwera

Entry: Free

Registration: Email Wendy Foreman via southtaranaki.nsg@outlook.co.nz

Other: Bring a non-perishable food item to place under your favourite tree