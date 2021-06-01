South Taranaki Car Club hosts Tiromoana and Ararata Hillclimb events

Stu Robertson competing in the Ararata Hillclimb. Photo/ Nigel Swan

After having to cancel the 2020 event due to the Covid-19 lockdown, South Taranaki Car Club were delighted to host the Tiromoana and Ararata Hillclimbs on May 15 to 16.

Both days had brilliant weather with fierce competition between the classes. Tiromoana Hillclimb was held on the Saturday and had 22 competitors from Northland through to Wellington.

Stu Robertson from Whanganui driving his Kermit Green Toyota Corolla won the day with a time of 1.04.95. He was ahead of Taranaki Car Club member Steven Milham driving his Subaru Legacy RS in a time of 1.06.78. Third went to Shay Burkhart, also from the club, in his Mazda RX7, with a time of 1.07.58.

After heavy rain on Saturday night, clear skies greeted the 20 competitors who tackled the 3km, 35 corner steep incline of Ararata Rd on the Sunday.

South Tar Car Club Member Bruce Commerer competing in the event. Photo / Nigel Swan

Again the local lads gave the visiting drivers a run for their money, with positions changing throughout the day.

Stu Robertson's car had a rattle as he headed back down the hill prior to his second official of the day and decided to go for bust.

His time of 1.48.78 was just enough to break the previous record of 1.54.98 held by Graeme Sutton since 2018.

Second place was Taranaki Car Club member Glen Bublitz in a Mitsubishi Lancer EVO 5. Third was Shay Burkhart, with a time of 1.53.41 in his Mazda RX7.

The sponsorship of DIGN4U meant everyone went home with spot prizes which were presented at the Ararata Hall following the event.