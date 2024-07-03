“A new wastewater pump station is also part of the business park project, with designs complete and a procurement process to begin within the next few weeks. Land contouring work in preparation for the installation of the wastewater pump station and future roading and three waters infrastructure from Fitzgerald Lane to Glover Rd has been completed.”

Wilson said the business park project team was working on confirming the construction programme for the coming summer.

“The work is likely to include the construction of the wastewater pump station and rising main in addition to the upgrades of Kerry Lane and Fitzgerald Lane.”

The UNO Windows facility at the South Taranaki Business Park.

UNO Windows in Hāwera, key developers in the park, set up shop there in 2022.

The business was started in 2006 by Peter Thomas, whose son Jonathan, born and raised in Hāwera, is a co-managing director with his brother Reagan.

“It is a great town with a lot to offer,” Jonathan Thomas said.

“You are 50 minutes to New Plymouth and then you can jump on a plane, 10 minutes to the coast and the mountain is just half an hour away.”

Before setting up shop at the business park, UNO Windows operated out of an 800sq m factory in Normanby.

“We needed to grow and get some decent-sized facilities to bring everything back inside and function efficiently. It was also about future-proofing for our factory — we needed the ability to put more machinery in to expand our services into new markets and regions,” he said.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the results of the council’s proactive approach in the residential and commercial sector, attracting people and businesses to town. It allows us to grow but not only that, we’ve got a professional image to showcase to the rest of the country — this opens up opportunities.”

Thomas said Hāwera provided a perfect central location.

“We see the South Taranaki Business Park as a first-class area for growing local, and new businesses to locate their premises rather than having to be located in pockets within residential areas across the district. It’s great to see the developer and council working together to deliver a quality park — the development of the roads and a purpose-built area for the region is fantastic.

“We’re hoping it will attract more people, business, and opportunity to the region with a strong flow-on effect — more buildings coming to life means more opportunities for the local community and UNO.”

For more information, go to www.stbp.co.nz