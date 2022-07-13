Shark Spy - Diving Deeper, a project by New Zealand Marine Studies Centre and in partnership with Chaddy's Charters. Photo/ Supplied

Six new community-based science projects have been announced.

Regional development agency Venture Taranaki announced the six projects, funded through the Curious Minds Taranaki programme.

Through the programme, led by Venture Taranaki and funded by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), Venture Taranaki has secured funding to deliver the Participatory Science Platform in Taranaki until June 2024, with $154,000 of project funding available to allocate annually.

Anne Probert, General Manager of Regional Strategy and Sectors, says securing a long-term contract for Curious Minds Taranaki means they can continue to support collaborative community projects.

"These projects have positive impacts for the region and its people."

The announcement brings the total number of projects in the region to 66, and the total funding amount distributed in Taranaki to $1,120,390 since beginning in 2015.

The six new projects are a diverse mix, focusing on environmental issues, wellbeing, and mātauranga Māori science, involving partnerships with community groups, schools, and local hapū.

Venture Taranaki has appointed a new Curious Minds Coordinator to help with the projects. Thom Adams joined the Te Puna Umanga team on July 12.

"It's great to be back home and to be stepping into this role. I'm looking forward to engaging with these groups and others to undertake all kinds of research projects that are locally relevant, exploring a diverse range of important questions right around the maunga to bring together science and technology and community to drive quality learning outcomes."

Thom encourages anyone with a project in mind to register their idea so it can be discussed if it can be turned into research action.

"The core objective of the Curious Minds Participatory Science Platform is to build capability, and a life-long interest and fascination with science, through engaging, real-world research, to inspire and provide relevance as to how science forms a critical part of our daily lives."

For more information on PSP and Curious Minds in Taranaki, visit the Venture Taranaki website.