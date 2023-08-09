Site blessed for construction of new Taranaki Cancer Care Centre

Te Whatu ora iwi, cancer patients, staff and construction team gather to bless the new cancer centre site.

The site of the new Taranaki Cancer Care Centre has been blessed by local iwi.

The ceremony was attended by current oncology patients, Te Whatu Ora employees, representatives from the National Cancer Control Agency, Te Aho O Te Kahu, and leaders of the Project Maunga construction team.

Te Whatu Ora equity lead for Taranaki, Tamati Neho, says the blessing is important as it casts intentions.

“When you build a new house or whare, you make sure your foundations are solid. In a way, we’ve done just that for the Taranaki Cancer Centre with this blessing. We’ve made sure this facility has the best possible footing or base so that the mauri or life force from those who attended today will be able to organically feed into patients and the healing process.”

Te Whatu Ora interim hospital and specialist services lead -Taranaki, Gillian Campbell, says the blessing ensures the site is culturally ready for its new purpose. The new centre is scheduled to be completed in 2025 and will provide significant benefits to those in Taranaki diagnosed with cancer by integrating all cancer treatment services, says Gillian.

“The centre will mean Taranaki patients won’t have to attend appointments at multiple locations or make the difficult journey to Palmerston North for radiation treatment. The purpose-built facility will also house a Linear Accelerator (LINAC) machine - which uses radiation to destroy cancer cells while leaving surrounding tissue undamaged - and bring all related oncology outpatient services under one roof.”







