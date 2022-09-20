Simply the best - a show featuring plenty of Tina Turner's chart-topping songs is coming to Taranaki. Photo / Supplied

The iconic hits of Tina Turner will be front and centre when TINA Simply the Best comes to Taranaki next month.

This will be the stage show's first tour back to New Zealand after their national tour was interrupted by the eruption of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

The 2022 tour will visit 20 venues between Kerikeri and Christchurch over 32 days.

Lead vocalist Caroline Borole – a TV and theatre star in her home country of South Africa, featuring as a vocal coach on South African Idol and starring as Effie in the musical Dreamgirls – says she is beyond excited to be returning to New Zealand.

"We can't wait to bring the Tina vibes back to New Zealand – there'll be big Tina energy, lots of dancing, and all the big, beautiful, powerful songs that Tina is known for. We are ready and raring to go."

Borole's powerful, raspy voice and thrilling stage presence are mesmerising in this high-energy tribute. The full-scale production, produced by the team behind the hit show Queen: It's a Kinda Magic, will have audiences singing and dancing to all the rock and soul hits that made Tina one of the 20th century's biggest names in music, including The Best, What's Love Got to Do With It, River Deep Mountain High, Proud Mary, Nutbush City Limits, Private Dancer, We Don't Need Another Hero and many more.

The details:

What: TINA Simply the Best

When: Touring Aotearoa New Zealand September 29-October 30

New Plymouth show: TSB Showplace, Wednesday, October 26, 8pm

More details and tickets:www.facebook.com/tinaturnerstb

WIN:

The promoters have given us two double passes to give away to some lucky readers. To be in to win, simply email editor@stratfordpress.co.nz with your name and contact details. Please put Tina in the subject line. Entries close at noon, Wednesday, September 28 and the winners will be contacted later that day. To enter by phone, please call us on 06 969 4024.

Tickets are available now for all performances. Visit facebook.com/tinaturnerstb for more information on all events.