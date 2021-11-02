Showtime Australia's Bee Gees Night Fever tribute show coming to New Plymouth

The music of the Bee Gees is being celebrated in Showtime Australia's The Bee Gees Night Fever. Photo / Supplied

The music of the Bee Gees is being celebrated in Showtime Australia's The Bee Gees Night Fever. Photo / Supplied

If you are a fan of musical brothers Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb, of The Bee Gees fame, then You Should Be Dancing with delight to hear Showtime Australia is bringing its Bee Gees tribute show to New Plymouth this month.

The tribute show, is a revamp of the original Night Fever show, which last toured New Zealand ten years ago, and is back in New Zealand just as the Bee Gees are enjoying a revival of sorts.

Late last year, HBO released the documentary The Bee Gees: How to Mend a Broken Heart, which debuted in New Zealand in December 2020.

"As happens with all truly good music, interest in the Bee Gees has sparked up again recently, so it was the right time to bring this show back to stages," says director Johnny Van Grinsven.

Musicians from all over the globe auditioned for the roles of the three Gibb brothers, with Johnny focused on finding the right immaculate voices to blend in the same beautiful way made famous by the Gibb brothers themselves.

Multi-instrumentalist and touring musician from Australia, Zac Coombs, has been cast as Barry, alongside South African Warren Vernon-Driscoll who was a member of the prestigious Drakensberg Boys Choir, as Robin, and talented South African jazz pianist André Behnke as Maurice.

The threesome will be performing the Bee Gees' famous three-part harmonies live on stage, with the backing of a full band and theatrical lighting. The tribute show features a wide range of the Bee Gees greatest hits, including Stayin' Alive, Jive Talkin', You Should Be Dancin', How Deep Is Your Love, More Than a Woman, Tragedy, and If I Can't Have You.

The Details

What: The Bee Gees Night Fever National NZ Tour

Where: TSB Theatre, New Plymouth

When: November 24

Tickets: Available through Ticketek

WIN: The Stratford Press has a double pass to give away to one lucky reader to the New Plymouth show. To enter the draw, simply email editor@stratfordpress.co.nz with your name and contact phone number. Put the word Bee Gees in the subject line. Competition closes at noon, Wednesday, November 10, and the winner will be contacted shortly after.