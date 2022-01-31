Avon Medical Centre in Stratford. Photo / NZME

Concerns regarding the lack of GPs in the Stratford community were raised at last week's policy and services council meeting.

During question time, councillor Rick Coplestone asked if council was aware of the decreasing number of GPs working in the town.

"I know it's a district health board problem, but is there anything we can be doing about it?"

Mayor Neil Volzke said he agreed the issue was of "real concern".

The recruitment of GPs was a national problem, he said, made worse by border closures.

Speaking after the meeting, Neil said he had received numerous calls from concerned residents about the increasing shortage of doctors in Stratford.

"It was not that long ago the town had four GP surgeries, now that number has dropped to two, with one being a sole-GP practice."

The other GP practice in town, Avon Medical Centre, has had "a number of GPs coming and going" over recent months, he says.

"My understanding is the number of GPs there will drop to a critical situation towards the end of February. This growing shortage of GPs is compounded by an equally increasing demand and population growth within our district."

"I have raised my concerns with the Taranaki District Health Board who are now invested in helping find a solution, and I have also spoken with the team at Avon Medical Centre about the situation over recent months. From these talks, I know Avon Medical is putting in place a contingency plan as an interim measure and trying to recruit some additional doctors."

Justin Butcher, acting CEO of Pinnacle Midlands Health, which looks after GPs in the region, says there is a national shortage of GPs in the country.

"We are actively planning ahead to ensure patients in the Stratford region continue to receive high-quality care and those with the highest need are prioritised.

"Following the retirement of Dr Gerard Radich from Stratford Medical Centre in October 2021, we have not been able to find a replacement for Dr Radich. This has left Stratford Medical Centre without a doctor. To ensure all patients can continue to access essential health services, the decision has been made for Avon Medical Centre to take over management of the practice."

The website for Avon Medical lists four GPs as working there, along with a nurse practitioner and a clinical pharmacist.

Justin says all Stratford Medical Centre patients will have access to Avon Medical Centre doctors, however, a price increase is coming for some patients.

"Patient fees will remain the same until 1 May. However, Avon Medical Centre has a different price model to Stratford Medical Centre, and after 1 May, people who don't have a Community Services Card (CSC) will have a to pay an increased fee. People can find out whether they're eligible for a Community Services Card, and how to apply, at the Work and Income website or call Work and Income on 0800 999 999."

"Stratford Medical Centre patients have been sent a letter outlining the changes, which they should receive this week. We will also be continuing to communicate with the Stratford community around these changes and some other upcoming staffing changes at the Avon Medical Centre in the coming months."

Neil says he will continue to advocate for the community when it comes to healthcare provision.

"While it is not council's primary role to provide medical services, it is my intention to continue to advocate for the community, and to offer support wherever needed to help resolve the problem."