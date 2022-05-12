Kaimoana from New Plymouth's eastern beaches is off the menu. Photo / Craig Ashworth

Kaimoana from New Plymouth's eastern beaches is off the menu. Photo / Craig Ashworth

Shellfish gatherers are being warned not to collect kaimoana from the coast on the east of New Plymouth, when maintenance is done on the city's sewage treatment plant.

From Sunday, May 22, a bioreactor basin at the New Plymouth Wastewater Treatment Plant will be offline for up to 14 days.

"During this period we recommend, as a precautionary approach, to not collect shellfish from the area," said New Plymouth District Council infrastructure quality and compliance business partner Jason Bevan.

"Warning signs will be at Fitzroy Beach, the Waiwhakaiho River mouth, Te Hēnui River mouth and Bell Block Beach recommending no shellfish be collected during this time."

Incoming wastewater will be treated as usual through the second bioreactor basin, but if it can't handle the flow some wastewater may bypass the first stage of treatment.

No raw sewage would be discharged to the sea because all wastewater would still be treated by screening and disinfection, said Bevan.

The basin would be emptied and cleaned to enable scheduled maintenance to keep the plant running properly.

