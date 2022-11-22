Irene Gooch with some of her medals. Photo/ Supplied

Irene Gooch (nee Ziarno) has been running for as long as she can remember.

“When I was 11 and attending Rawhitiroa School the principal told me every time I ran, I burnt the grass because I was going that fast.”

Irene says her father’s work meant the family moved around Taranaki a lot during her primary school years, but despite attending a total of six primary schools, one thing was constant. Every teacher told her she was a fast runner.

“I started school in Waverley when I was 5, then moved to Kaponga, Mahoe, Ngaere, Rawhitiroa, finishing my schooling at Kiore Primary School, completing forms one and two there. My dad would drop me off on the road and I’d run up to Rawhitroa School for my training.”

Irene Gooch in 1992 competing in a half-marathon in Wellington. Photo/ Supplied

She didn’t stop running when she left school, joining the Eltham Running Club in 1952 when she was 15 years old.

“I’ve been a member of most of the running clubs in Taranaki over the years. I was a member of clubs in Stratford, Inglewood, Waitara and New Plymouth as well.”

Her love of running continued, and she began running competitively as an adult after joining the Stratford Harrier Club when she was in her 30s, she says.

It was as a member of that club that she competed in her first marathon, and she says after experiencing the thrill of marathons, she took part in many more over the years.

“My first marathon was the Mount to Surf marathon. I was always worried about coming last but I placed either first, second or third in my age group every time I took part in a marathon.”

She says people from around Stratford may also remember her as a bus driver. When Irene would take students to the Technology Centre in Eltham, she’d use the bus route for her training.

“I’d park the bus and run home to Midhirst, collect my bike and then cycle back to the bus. The students were at technology for a few hours so it gave me something to do. Sometimes I’d run to Rawhitira and back.”

Her running has taken her all across the country, with Irene competing in a number of events across the North Island.

She also took part in a Raratongan marathon in 1997, with the medal being her favourite one she received.

“I liked competing in a different country and the medal has to be my favourite, it’s a shell.”

It wasn’t just running that Irene liked, she also played basketball and would cycle.

“I just liked being active, I couldn’t keep still. I took part in a number of bike relays and events.”

She stopped competing in 2012 at the age of 75. She has over 200 medals and certificates to show her dedication and success in her 50 years of running.

Her son, Barry Gooch, says his mother has always been fast, whether it’s running or cycling.

“In 1982 I was biking home from work. I spotted mum ahead of me and decided I’d try and beat her. She spotted me and off she went, for the next three kilometres I was in second place, I never passed her, even with a 30-year age gap between us, she was still faster than me. It just shows how strong she is.”



