Shakespeare Trust: Venus and Adonis Shakespeare gin debuted at market day

Donna Strange and Jenny Bridgeman taste testing the gin.

A new gin from Fenton Street Art Collective was debuted at the Stratford Shakespeare Trust market day.

The 1564 Venus and Adonis Shakespeare gin was made especially for the market day, says Fenton Street co-owner Jo Stallard.

"Stuart Greenhill made the gin just for the festival. The juxtaposition of the flavours of these botanics represents the two figures in Shakespeare's most popular poem published in 1593."

She says the gin is made to reflect the love and passion of Venus and the dismissive huntsman, Adonis.

"Venus, the Goddess of Love is represented by caramelised oranges, Miro Berries and rose petals. Adonis, the most handsome of men, without knowing it, is represented by rimu, dandelion roots and kawakawa."

Jenny Bridgeman and Donna Strange tasted the gin.

"I liked the warm taste of it. I'd definitely have more," says Donna.

Jenny thought the gin was "gorgeous".

"It's very nice on the lips. Fenton Street Art Collective definitely has some really nice gin."