Shakespeare Market Day: Something for everyone at Shakespearean event

The Stratford Shakespeare Trust.

From dress-up competitions, to riding a hobby horse and performance from the Taranaki Morris dancers, there was something for everyone at the Stratford Shakespeare Trust market day.

Trust secretary Jo Stallard says it was an enjoyable day.

Renee Perrett- Mullin (9) on a hobby horse.

"We're very excited that the weather was perfect for the event and it certainly brought all the people out. We've had a great response, it shows that there's an interest for a Shakespeare and Elizabethan focused market. All of the stall holders got involved. This event is a taster of what we'll be hosting next year. Next year's event will be even bigger."

Jo says there was three categories for the dress-up competition.

Dave Edmonds and Matthew duelling.

"Competitors had to dress up on the day. Children could enter the pixie and fairy categories and adults could enter the Elizabethan or Jacobean category. There was some lovely costumes. People could also register for the insult competition. They could also write a love note and tie it on to the Romeo and Juliet gate. The children could also play skittles and go in the draw to win a prize."

Adelyn Reynolds (8) playing skittles.

People could also write a sonnet and win a prize.

"We had some lovely entries."

Best dressed fairy winner Ruby Brookland (8).

Renee Perrett- Mullin (9) enjoyed riding the hobby horses.

"I wanted to give it a go and I'm glad I did because it was really fun. I liked using the lance and hitting the targets."

Best dressed pixie winner Darcy Wyllie (4)

Adelyn Reynolds (8) enjoyed playing skittles.

Best stall holder winner Martina Murray.

"It was really fun. It's just like Bowlarama."

The Taranaki Morris Dancers.

Results:

Best dressed competition: Fairy: Ruby Brookland, Pixie: Darcy Wyllie, Adults: Cathy Gehr.

Lover's Gate: Michael Gaastra

Best Sonnet: Sarah Hamilton

Best stall holder: Martina Murray

Best insult: Amanda Brady

Skittles: Elias Cranston